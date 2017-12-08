Andrea Monique Williams, 36, a resident and native of Verdunville, La. passed away on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017 at Franklin Foundation Hospital in Franklin, La.

Visitation will be observed Saturday, December 9, 2017 at New Mt. Horeb Baptist Church at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the New Mt. Horeb Baptist Church Cemetery in Franklin, La.

Andrea is survived by her mother, Lorraine Williams of Verdunville, La.; her father, Woodrow Veltz of Franklin, La.; her daughters, Trinajah and Briea Williams, both of Verdunville; her brother, Wilford Babino of Verdunville; her godparents, Homer and Mandy Brown of Franklin; her godchildren, Michael Bourgeois and N’Zinga, both of Verdunville and a host of aunts, uncles and other relatives and friends.

Reverend James F. Otis will officiate.

The Otis Mortuary, Inc. of Franklin is in charge of arrangements.