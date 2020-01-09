Andre’ Leonard VanBuren, 85, a native of Ascension Parish and resident of Patterson, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at his residence.

Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Nazarene Cemetery in Verdunville.

He is survived by his wife, Theresa Austin VanBuren of Patterson; four children, Barbara Johnson, Henry Johnson III and Michael Johnson, all of Houma, and Brenda Voclain of Hammond; two sisters, Theresa Rhodes of Thibodaux and Evelyn Williams of Algiers; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two children and two brothers.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.