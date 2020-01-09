Article Image Alt Text

ANDRE' LEONARD VANBUREN

Thu, 01/09/2020 - 1:41pm

Andre’ Leonard VanBuren, 85, a native of Ascension Parish and resident of Patterson, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at his residence.
Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Nazarene Cemetery in Verdunville.
He is survived by his wife, Theresa Austin VanBuren of Patterson; four children, Barbara Johnson, Henry Johnson III and Michael Johnson, all of Houma, and Brenda Voclain of Hammond; two sisters, Theresa Rhodes of Thibodaux and Evelyn Williams of Algiers; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two children and two brothers.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2020