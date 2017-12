Anatole “Nat” Dominic Parro, 78, of Piedmont, SC passed away on December 8, 2017.

He was the son of the late Edgar and Mildred Parro.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Juanita Hinton Parro and his 7 children, Frank Halstead (Claudia), Cindy Halstead Basinger (Terry), Rick Halstead (Rene), Rudy Halstead (Janet), Greg Parro, Nanette Parro Howell (Mike), Kelly Parro Rogers (David), his sisters, Jeanette Palmer, Stephanie Walden, Annie Domingues, Millie Senette, 15 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service was held on Tuesday December 12, 2017.