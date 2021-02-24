ANAISE 'TOOTSIE' RACHAL

October 31, 1938 — February 17, 2021

Anaise Annette Migues Rachal was born in Jeanerette, LA on October 31, 1938 to Mr. Robert Migues and Mrs. Nola Derise Migues. After marrying Joseph Frank Rachal on June 24th, 1956, she became a resident of Bayou Vista, LA.

Better known across the community as “Tootsie”, “Toot” and “Maw Maw Tootsie”, Anaise was an active member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church for over 50 years and a longtime member of their choir. She was also a member of the Ladies Altar Society from its establishment, serving as President for numerous years. She loved her community and was never shy to lend a hand for any occasion, such as working the Halloween Carnival at the Church Hall and assisting the Knights of Columbus. She also enjoyed spending time with her many friends and enjoying activities such as Pokeno, Bingo and an occasional trip to the casino.

After the birth of her first grandchild, she realized her love of caring for children, and began a childcare service in her home for the next 40 years. Along the way, she inherited many honorary grandchildren.

Throughout her life, Tootsie’s family was always the center of her world. She was incredibly involved attending every event possible and cooking for her family every Sunday.

She is survived by her five children, Nola Boudreaux and husband Blaine, Marcus Rachal, Robert Rachal and wife Judy, Melissa Kidder, and Edmond Rachal and wife Fran; one son-in-law, Stacy Kidder; and three sisters-in-law, Lucille Tamporello, Linda Migues and Drusilla Migues. She was blessed with and adored by fourteen grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

She is joined in heaven by her parents; her husband of 34 years; one sister, Elsie Stansbury; and six brothers, Lawless (E.G.), Robert, Wilfred, Raymond, Earl and Eugene Migues.

Pallbearers are her grandsons, Justin St.Vgine, Tony Kidder, Michael Kidder, Joshua Rachal, Brennan Rachal, and nephew Terry Rachal.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 27, 2021, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Bayou Vista during a 1:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Father Angelo Cremaldi will be the Celebrant for the Mass with Father Thainese Alphonse concelebrating. Following the Mass, she will be laid to rest in Ibert’s Memorial Park Cemetery in Patterson. A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday at the church hall beginning at 9:00 a.m. concluding with the Eulogy and recitation of the Holy Rosary.

