January 25, 1925- November 15, 2018

Amy Lyall Alfred, 93, a resident of Patterson, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 15, 2018, at Patterson Health Care Center.

Amy was born on January 25, 1925, in Morgan City, the daughter of John Kenneth Lyall and Margaret Gast Lyall.

Amy was raised in Gibson and graduated from Morgan City High School where she was a Mu Sigma Honor Society Student and star basketball player. She began working at what is now Hancock Whitney Bank in 1945 and in 1948 she took time off to raise her family. In 1960, she went back to the bank and retired after working 31 years. Amy loved her children and her grandchildren, always watching them in their various activities; she absolutely loved baseball and tolerated football. When she wasn’t working or raising her family she enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and loved sewing. She looked forward to her family trips traveling to Pennsylvania to see her sisters. Amy was an adoring fan of Elvis Presley and loved listening to his music. She loved her church, Pharr Chapel United Methodist Church, where she was the bookkeeper for many years.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by four children, Callan J. Alfred Jr. of Morgan City, Kenneth E. Alfred and wife Judy of Bayou Vista, Mark A. Alfred and wife Dale of Morgan City, and Lisa A. Broussard and husband Jud of Iowa, Louisiana; eight grandchildren, Jessica S. Friedman and husband Greg, Melissa A. Geisler and husband Neal, Michele L. Alfred, Kenneth J. Alfred, Jacob M. Alfred and wife Tiffany, Lyall J. Alfred and wife Erin, James B. Broussard and wife Ashleigh, and Sarah E. Osmund and husband Mike; seven great-grandchildren, Abigail, Gavin, Zachary, Victoria, Beckett, Oliver and Lilly; one great-great-grandchild, Aubrey; three step grandchildren, Tommy, Meg and Felicia; six step great-grandchildren, Kade, Kobyn, Tysen, Brynn, Vivian and Tymberlie; and one honorary grandchild, Dawn Bernard Price.

Amy was preceded in death by her parents, John and Margaret Gast Lyall; husband, Callan J. Alfred; mother-in-law and father-in-law, William J. and Ida L. Alfred; and two sisters, Rita Figel and her husband Paul, and Evelyn Drudul and her husband Cy.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 20, 2018, at Pharr Chapel United Methodist Church with Rev. Ann Sutton officiating. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, November 19, 2018, at Twin City Funeral Home and the visitation will resume from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at Pharr Chapel Methodist Church. Following services, Amy will be laid to rest with her husband in the Morgan City Cemetery Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions may be given to Pharr Chapel United Methodist Church, 517 Federal Avenue, Morgan City, LA 70380 to honor Amy’s memory.