Amegene Watts Fangue, 78, a native of Monticello, Arkansas and resident of Berwick, died Sunday, August 5, 2018.

She is survived by two sons, Blaine Fabre of Huntsville, Texas and Scotty Fabre of Berwick; a daughter, Antoinette Fabre of Berwick; a brother, Ray Green of North Louisiana; a sister, Barbara Broussard of New Iberia; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers and a sister.

Services will be held at a later date.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.