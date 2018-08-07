AMEGENE WATTS FANGUE

Amegene Watts Fangue, 78, a native of Monticello, Arkansas and resident of Berwick, died Sunday, August 5, 2018.
She is survived by two sons, Blaine Fabre of Huntsville, Texas and Scotty Fabre of Berwick; a daughter, Antoinette Fabre of Berwick; a brother, Ray Green of North Louisiana; a sister, Barbara Broussard of New Iberia; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers and a sister.
Services will be held at a later date.
Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

