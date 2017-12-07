ALZINA S. BARABIN

Alzina Stoves Barabin, 77, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, died Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Saturday at Dularge Community Baptist Church in Houma. Burial will follow in Deweyville Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Barabin Sr. of Houma; sons, Charles Barabin Jr. of Morgan City and Ron Barabin Sr. of Houma; daughter, Jean Harris of Franklin: 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, five sisters, maternal grandparents and paternal grandparents.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

