Mr. Alvin William Small Sr., age 78, a native and resident of Franklin, La., passed away at his home on Friday, November 2, 2018 at 4:46 a.m.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at Otis Mortuary Chapel (501 Willow St., Franklin, La.) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with funeral Service also Saturday, at 1 p.m. The Interment will take place in the St. John Cemetery (Pecot St., Franklin, La.)

Mr. Small is survived by his wife Eleanor Lovely Small of Franklin, La.; (1) Son: Alvin W. (Shelia) Small, Jr. of Atlanta, GA.; (2) Step-Sons: Terrance (Erica) Gevins of Baton Rouge, La.; and Dwayne (Tracy) Gevins of Sioux City, Iowa ; (6) Daughters: Irene M. Broussard & Iris (Raymond) Sabine both of Franklin, La.; Kimberly (Wayne) Caesar of Ashton, La.; Minerva (Jimmy) Wiley of New Iberia, La.;Tylonia Fleming of Lafayette, La. and Dacia (Rev. Kimeray) Wells of Hattiesburg, Miss. (1) Step-Daughter: Paula (Benjamin) Wingfield of Columbia, South Carolina; (8) Sisters: Michelle (Edward) Henry, Susie (Joe) Hines, Letha Blanks, Shirley Blanks, Alice James, Martha James, Lillian Blanks, & Mary Bourgeois. (2) Brothers: Paul Nedd and Claude Nedd. Officiating Minister: Rev. Noah Smith.

OTIS MORTUARY, Inc. of Franklin, La. is in charge of arrangements.