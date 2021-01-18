Alvin Butler Sr., 78, a native and resident of Patterson, died Wednesday, Jan. 13 at his residence.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 9 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at St. Luke Baptist Church in Patterson. Masks and social distancing required. Burial will follow in New Salem Cemetery in Patterson.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria Ann Butler of Patterson; two sons, Alvin Butler Jr. of Patterson and Melvin Butler Sr. of Lake Arthur; a brother, Erwin Butler Sr.; three sisters, Cora Span, Deborah Gray and Lorraine Butler, all of Patterson; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, grandson, parents, a brother and two sisters.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.