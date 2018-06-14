ALVIN BALLET

Alvin Ballet, 63, a native of Berwick and resident of Houston, died Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at his residence.
Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at Word of Life Family Church in Patterson. Burial will follow in Berwick Cemetery.
He is survived by five sisters, Myra Delco, Ethel Johnson and Linda Smith, all of Berwick, Rebecca Johnson of Patterson, and Shirley Jones of Houston; three brothers, Eugene Johnson of Patterson, Edward Johnson of Berwick and John Johnson of Bayou Vista; a companion; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and five sisters.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

