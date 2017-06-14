The Life of Alvin “Bo” Spain will be celebrated on Saturday, June 10, 2017, 11 a.m., Macedonia Baptist Church, Ashton, La. Rev. Ulysses Mitchell, Pastor, Rev. Darryl W. Guy, Officiating.

The family has requested that visitation be Saturday, June 17, 2017, from 9 a.m. until the commencement of the funeral service at Macedonia Baptist Church.

He will be buried in Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery.

Bo departed this life on June 8, 2017, at his home, surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jules and Liza Spain and one brother, Jules Spain, Jr.

He leaves to always remember him: three daughters, Adrienne (Kevin) Broussard, Shana Spain, Desiree’ (Dustin) Fontenot; one Godchild, Terrell Nelson Joseph; life partner, Iris Spain; seven siblings: Marjorie Dean Williams, Virginia Cross, Gloria Mae Milton, Lucille (Ronald) Mitchell, Ivory (Levine) Spain, Lloyd (Mary Louise) Spain, Earl Spain; nine grandchildren, Destinee Fontenot, Dynah Fontenot, Davon Fontenot, Randranique Williams, Brandy Brown, Randreille Brown, Kyla Brown, Ka’Adrienne Broussard, and Kenya Broussard, eight great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

MK DIXON Funeral Home is in charge of final arrangements, 337-940-9253, 211 Main Street, Baldwin, La. 70514, www.mkdixonfh.com.