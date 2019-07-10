Allen Ray Simmons, 59, a resident of Minneapolis, MN and native of Franklin, La. passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 5:40 pm in Franklin, La.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home, Inc. 1101 Main Street Franklin, La. from 9 a.m. until funeral services beginning at 11 a.m. Reverend Galloway will officiating and Reverend Ricky Simmons serving as the eulogist. Burial will follow funeral services in the Franklin Cemetery - Main Street in Franklin, La.

Memories of Allen Ray will forever remain in the hearts of his one son, Allen Ray Thomas of Franklin, La.; three daughters, Mrs. Evans (Keisha Thomas) Gibson Sr., Kiara Thomas and Kelanda Thomas all of Franklin, La.; four brothers, Jerry Simmons of Jeanerette, La., Michael Simmons of Patterson, La., Ricky Simmons of Franklin, La. and Anthony Joseph Simmons of Capitol Heights, MD; three sisters, Julia Mae Simmons of Capitol Heights, MD; Violet Simmons Stith of Palmer Park, MD and Mrs. Luby (Gail) Chance of District Heights, MD; five grandchildren, four sisters-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Allen was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, a sister, and both his paternal and maternal grandparents.

