January 31, 1930 - November 19, 2017

Aline Theresa Mayon, 87, a native of Morgan City and a resident of Gibson, rejoined her loving husband on Nov. 19, 2017, surrounded by her family.

Aline loved to cook, entertain, travel and bowling. She was a lifetime member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas.

Aline leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Merlin Leo Mayon Jr. and wife Beverly of Stephensville, and Wayne Anthony Mayon Sr. and wife Tracy of Gibson; and one daughter, Cindy Theresa Mayon LeBlanc and husband Jesse of Gibson. She has 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Merlin Leo Mayon Sr.; her parents, William and Sylvia Jarrett; siblings, Lloyd Jarrett and Rilma Daigle; and three grandchildren, Wayne Mayon Jr. and two stillborns.

Visitation will be held Tuesday evening Nov. 21, 2017, from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Visitation will continue on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until time of services. Funeral services will be Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, at Sacred Heart Church at 10 a.m. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Gibson.