Aline Hayes Smith, 73, a native of Terrebonne Parish and resident of Morgan City, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Morgan City Healthcare.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Mount Zion Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

She is survived by four sons, Willie Hayes Sr. of Baton Rouge, Regnald Smith of Orlando, Florida, William Skinner Sr. of New Orleans and Tremaine Skinner of Morgan City; a daughter, Angelia Clark of Morgan City; a sister, Laverne Hayes of Morgan City; 16 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, a son and a daughter.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.