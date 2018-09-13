ALICIA JOSEPH
Thu, 09/13/2018 - 10:30am
Alicia Williams Joseph, 48, a resident of Morgan City, died Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, at Teche Regional Medical Center.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements which are incomplete at this time.
