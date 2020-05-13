October 23, 1946 — May 4, 2020

Alice Shannon Guzzetta, 73, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Alice was born on October 23, 1946, in Morgan City, the daughter of Thomas B. Shannon and Alice DeRouen Shannon.

Prayer and ministering to others were very important to Alice. She was an active parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She was also committed to weekly Eucharistic adoration at St. Bernadette Catholic Church. She was a member of the Come Lord Jesus Prayer Group and also brought communion to patients in the hospital, as well as volunteered with the Matthew 25 hurricane relief group. Alice had a deep love for her family and after her retirement from the Franklin Family Support Office, spent many joyful years helping raise her grandchildren.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two children, Allison Guagliardo and husband, Sam, of Morgan City and Jameson T. Taylor and wife, Jennifer, of Jackson, Mississippi; six grandchildren, Shannon Guagliardo, Ashleigh Guagliardo, Brandon Guagliardo, Annabelle Guagliardo, Amelie Taylor and Blaise Taylor; and three sisters, Elizabeth “Biddy” Shannon of New Orleans, Ruthie Madere and husband, Ronnie, of Luling and Mary Eues and husband, Kirk, of Morgan City.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas B. Shannon and Alice DeRouen Shannon.

Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings, the funeral services for Alice will be held privately by the immediate family on May 15. Once the restrictions have been lifted, a public Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 3:30 p.m. on October 23, 2020. Family and friends are encouraged to leave a memory on our website at www.twincityfh.com. The family thanks everyone for their understanding and prayers during this difficult time.