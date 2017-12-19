May 27, 1927 -December 17, 2017

Alice Gerken Sellers, 90, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, at Ochsner Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.

Alice was born May 27, 1927, in Rosenberg, Texas, the daughter of Henry Charles Gerken and Alma Pape Gerken.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two children, Kenneth Sellers and wife Kathleen of Gretna, and Karen Guillot and husband Lloyd of Bayou Vista; five grandchildren, Katie, Krissy, Stephen, Mark and Kevin; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and loving caretaker, Jeanetta Williams.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Alma Pape Gerken; husband, Claude Wyatt Sellers; one daughter, Alice Lynell Sellers Guarisco; and two grandchildren, Kelin Guillot and Kristi Guilliot Borel.

Funeral services will be held at noon Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017, at Twin City Funeral Home with Bro. James Kyle officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service; following services Alice will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.