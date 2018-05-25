Alice Alvis Griffin, 68, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, died Monday, May 14, 2018.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Dularge Community Baptist Church in Houma. Burial will follow in Halfway Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Russell Griffin Sr. of Houma; son, Kenneth Murray Jr. of Franklin; two stepsons, Russell Griffin Jr. and Shannon Griffin, both of Morgan City; three stepdaughters, Constance Winslow, Pamela Mitchell and Stephanie Brown, all of Houma; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three brothers, Kerry Alvis Sr., Peter Alvis Sr. and Tony Alvis, all of Houma; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by a son, stepdaughter, parents and a brother.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.