Alfred Miller

Alfred Miller, 58, a native of New Orleans and resident of Houma, died Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Lucy Catholic Church in Houma. Burial will follow in St. Francis No. 2 Mausoleum.

He is survived by his wife, Sheila Theriot Miller of Houma; daughter, Nikki Allen of Franklin; son, TreQuan Austin of Morgan City; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.