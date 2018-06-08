ALFRED BROWN

Fri, 06/08/2018 - 10:50am Anonymous

Alfred Brown, 56, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Schriever, died Sunday, June 3, 2018.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at New Magnolia Baptist Church in Schriever.
He is survived by three brothers, Calvin Brown of Morgan City, and Gregory Brown and Isaac Brown Jr., both of Schriever; a sister, Isalee Johnson of Schriever; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters, and paternal and maternal grandparents.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018