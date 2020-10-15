Article Image Alt Text

ALEXIS MONIQUE COSEY

Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:25am

Alexis Monique Cosey, 36, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at her residence.
Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at Mount Zion Baptist Church. Masks and social distancing required. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.
She is survived by her parents, Mrs. Saul (Brenda) Grogan Jr. and Verelyn (Tanisha) Cannon, all of Morgan City; six brothers, Carlton Cosey of Morgan City, Wybra Jackson, Terrence Cosey and Bryant Jackson, all of Patterson, and Benjamin Jackson and Benjamin Bartley, both of Houston; two sisters, Dominique Harvey of Thibodaux and Shantell Bartley of Houston; her paternal grandparents; and a host of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2020