Alexis Monique Cosey, 36, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at her residence.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at Mount Zion Baptist Church. Masks and social distancing required. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

She is survived by her parents, Mrs. Saul (Brenda) Grogan Jr. and Verelyn (Tanisha) Cannon, all of Morgan City; six brothers, Carlton Cosey of Morgan City, Wybra Jackson, Terrence Cosey and Bryant Jackson, all of Patterson, and Benjamin Jackson and Benjamin Bartley, both of Houston; two sisters, Dominique Harvey of Thibodaux and Shantell Bartley of Houston; her paternal grandparents; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.