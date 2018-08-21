Rayne, LA — Funeral services were held Monday, August 20, 2018, at a 1:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, Louisiana, for Aldon James Venable, 80, who died Saturday, August 18, 2018, at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley, Louisiana.

Interment was in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne, Louisiana.

The Rev. Christopher Cambre, Associate Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, was Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and conducted the funeral services.

Survivors include his daughter, Melinda Venable Robinson of Rayne; sister, Audrey Venable Jones and spouse Tom of Patterson; brother, Gilbert Venable Jr. and spouse Susan of Rayne; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by parents, Gilbert Venable Sr. and Rosa Trahan Venable.

A Rosary was prayed Monday, August 20, 2018, at 12:00 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, Louisiana.

Visitation was observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, Louisiana, on Monday, August 20, 2018, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Mr. Aldon Venable’s family would like to give Special Thanks to Dr. D. Thomas Curtis, Dr. Paul B. Stringfellow and Dr. Maxie Trahan for all the care they gave to him.

