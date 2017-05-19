Alcide Hebert, 67, a native of Bayou Sale and resident of Morgan City, died Saturday, May 13, 2017, at Teche Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at New Jerusalem Church of God in Christ in Patterson. Burial will follow in the Morgan City Cemetery.

He is survived by five brothers, Charles Narcisse, James Narcisse, Anthony Narcisse and Marshal Narcisse, all of Beaumont, Texas and Robert Narcisse of Morgan City; five sisters, Janet Narcisse, Mary Stuberfield and Cynthia Narcisse, all of Beaumont, Texas, and Martha Green and Mary Levy, both of Patterson; and a host of relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.