July 31, 1948-October 12, 2018

It is with great sadness that his family announces the passing of Alberto Ignacio Landeta on October 12, 2018 at 4 p.m. Al grew up in Chile then moved to the US where he found lifelong friends in diving and ROV operation. He married Janna Thrower (Landeta) in 1984 and they had two sons, Cory and Kyle.

Al was a lover of sports; he watched everything from the NFL to gymnastics to the Little League World Series round the clock. But by far his greatest love and interest was his children. He was dedicated to teaching his boys how to build, make, and do when they were young and some of their fondest memories are of spending that time with him. When they grew up Al took a keen interest in what and how they thought. His greatest pleasure in life was talking with his sons.

Al is survived by his wife of 34 years, Janna Thrower Landeta; his son, Cory Jay and wife Jennifer; his son, Kyle Anthony and girlfriend Morgan; brother, Fernando; nephew, Fernando; nieces, Laura and Margarita; best friend, Jay Gauthier and family; and many friends who he considered family.

Al followed his parents, Alberto and Olga Landeta, to heaven.

He passed surrounded by his family and did not desire a formal service. His wishes were for a celebration of his life. Come say goodbye to Al with his family at his home on Saturday, November 3rd from 11 a.m. until. In lieu of flowers, feel free to bring a covered dish, plant, or just good memories.

He will be missed by friends and family in his homeland of Chile and his adopted home in the US.

This obituary has been lovingly composed by the family of Alberto Landeta.