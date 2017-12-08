ALBERT STEVENSON
Fri, 12/08/2017 - 1:59pm Anonymous
Albert Stevenson, 70, a resident of Amelia, died Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 at Teche Regional Medical Center.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete at this time.
Albert Stevenson, 70, a resident of Amelia, died Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 at Teche Regional Medical Center.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete at this time.
Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874
Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255