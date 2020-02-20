Albert Jerome Bileci Sr., a native of New Orleans and lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at the age of 98.

He is survived by three children, Albert Bileci Jr. of Palm Desert, California, Wayne Bileci and wife Bernadette of Chardon, Ohio, and Charlotte B. Mahfouz and husband Tommy of Berwick, Louisiana; grandchildren, Brian Bileci and wife Magali, Amy M. Argenti and husband Andreas, Michael Bileci and wife Jennica, Mark Mahfouz and wife Andrea, Jason Bileci and wife Meghan, Amy Cocca and husband Pasquale, and Anna Bileci; 15 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Frances Cacioppo.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Audrey S. Bileci, his parents, Frank P. and Victoria LaCava Bileci; his sisters, Mary Montamat, Josephine Pellegini, Alberta Gilmore, Antoinette Murry, Catherine Saaks, Rosemary Dean and Victoria Casadaban; and one brother, Frank Bileci.

Albert was a proud graduate of St. Aloysius High School in New Orleans. After graduation, he served in the US Coast Guard during World War II. He later worked as bookkeeper and office manager for Capitol Tobacco Co. in Baton Rouge.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered as a kind and gentle man who always thought of others before himself.

Visitation will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 445 Marquette Ave. A mass of Christian burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. with Reverend Cleo Milano, celebrant. Entombment will be at Greenoaks Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Greenoaks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.