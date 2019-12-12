Albert James Robinson, 61, a native and resident of Franklin, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Franklin Health Care Center.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Franklin. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery - Pecot Street in Franklin.

He is survived by three sons, Quincy Lightfoot of Morgan City, Keenan Larry of Charenton and A’Reandre Willis of Texas; three daughters, Bethany Larry of Houston, D’Auntia Bowie of Baton Rouge and Taylor Morris of Lafayette; three brothers, William Robinson Jr. and Edmond Robinson, both of Franklin, and Christopher Robinson of Four Corners; six sisters, Helen Clark, Bessie Kelly, Annie Green, Gloria Robinson, Delores Polidore and Victoria Robinson, all of Franklin; five grandchildren; and host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.