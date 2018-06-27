Albert “Cap” Desselle, 74, a native of Garyville, La. and a resident of Reserve, La. passed away peacefully at 5:33 p.m. on Sunday, June 24, 2018.

Visitation will be at 8:15 a.m. on Friday, June 29, 2018 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 780 Hwy 44, Reserve, La. 70084. Recitation of rosary will be at 9 a.m. followed by mass at 10 a.m. with Father Christopher Chike Amadi officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife Dolores Harris Desselle of Reserve; two sons, Albert Desselle, III of Reserve and Kenneth Desselle of Franklin; nine grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, parents, a brother, paternal grandparents, and maternal grandparents.

He was retired from Shell Oil Company.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma-Morgan City-Franklin-Jeanerette.