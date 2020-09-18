Alani Kay Hamlett, 3 months, 16 days old, a native of Franklin, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

She is survived by her parents, Dallas Hamlett and Brianna Franklin of Verdunville; siblings, Alyza Hamlett and Areya Hamlett, both of Verdunville; maternal grandparents, Jude Franklin and Erika LaGrange of Verdunville; and paternal grandparents, Donnie and Kara Hamlett of Patterson.

Private services will be held at Hargrave Funeral Home, who is in charge of arrangements.