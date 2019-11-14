Article Image Alt Text

AL JOSIE MORRISON HARDING

Thu, 11/14/2019 - 11:38am

Al Josie Morrison Harding, 70, a native of Morgan City and resident of Patterson, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Patterson Healthcare Center.
Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Miracle Revival Center in Bayou Vista.
She is survived by a brother, Thomas Morrison of Patterson; two sisters, Pastor Evelyn Sears of Patterson and Arthur Marie Pratt of Morgan City; and a host of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents and six siblings.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

