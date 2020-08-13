Al Johnson, 86, a resident and native of Jeanerette, Louisiana, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at 9:44 p.m. at his residence.

A public walk-through viewing will be conducted from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home, 604 Lovette Street, Jeanerette. All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing). A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Sorrel Community Cemetery in Sorrel with his son, Pastor Wilfred Johnson officiating. He will be laid to rest with full military honors.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Rena M. Johnson; his sons, Al Ray Johnson, Cassie D. Johnson, Pastor Wilfred Johnson all of Jeanerette, and Carol Hill of Sioux City, Iowa; his daughters, Mrs. Alvin (Theda) Freeman of Jeanerette, Mrs. William (Connie) Davis of Baton Rouge, and Mrs. Leroy (Bridgette) Johnson of Baldwin; Mrs. James (Alesia) Frank of Morgan City; Mrs. Jerry (Irma) Simmons; Mrs. Donald (Gwendolyn) Charles and Mary L. Hill both of Jeanerette, and Mrs. Tony (Carla) Morton of Dallas; two brothers-in-law, one sister-in-law, 52 grandchildren, 72 great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren; three nieces, and a host of friends and neighbors who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, three sisters, two sons, and one granddaughter.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.