Agnes Francois Escort, 71, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.

Visitation will be Saturday from 8 a.m. until services at 10 a.m. at Siracusaville Recreation Center. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, James Escort Sr. of Morgan City; two sons, James Escort Jr. and Lawrence Francois, both of Morgan City; four daughters, Lahouma Francois and Shelia Knight, both of Morgan City, Dannier Escort of Lake Charles, and Pamela Francois of Lafayette; seven sisters, Rebecca Gary of Conyers, Georgia, Joann Thomas, Lorraine Wallace, Marjorie Washington and Jeannie Calvo, all of Morgan City, Delores Naverro of Berwick, and Virginia Green of Houma; 20 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.