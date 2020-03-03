Agnes Effie “Bebe” O’Con Corrales, 91, passed away peacefully Friday, February 28, at her home in Amelia, LA, surrounded by her ador-ing family.

She was born on March 20, 1928 in Robeline, LA and was married to her one and only love, John Marvin Corrales Sr. since 1948.

Agnes loved spending time with her family and enjoyed cooking and doing anything craft related. If you walked in her home, you’d see her craftiness in every part of it. On any given day and time, she was willing to brew a fresh pot of coffee for anyone that wanted to visit and made you feel so welcome. Over the years, Agnes enjoyed traveling with her husband, John, as they were known to take off and go state hopping for weeks at a time. Her loving family will forever cherish her, as she created memories for a lifetime for them. She was one-of-a-kind; a generous, patient woman who made a huge impact on everyone who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her husband John, daughter Cathy, mother, father, and four brothers.

She is survived by her sis-ter, Retha McLean and brother, Paul O’Con; 5 chil-dren: Rosemary Iskenderian (John), Violet Corrales, John Corrales Jr.(Gloria), Gloria Beadle(Ray), and Doyle “Bubbie” Corrales(Dale); 8 grandchildren: Allison Cor-rales Hoffpauir(Heath), Leslie “Cissy” Corrales Melancon(Jon), Amy Isken-derian Okie(Jon), Renee’ Beadle Hartley, Sally Isken-derian, Stacy Iskenderian, Gabriel Beadle(Jessica), and Greg Corrales(Alicia); 12 great grandchildren: Jordan, Abram, Ethan, Faith, Haylie, Bodie, Luke, Wyatt, Lux, Bowen, Joseph, and Elena; 1 great, great grandson: Graham; and grand dogs: Lucie, Mardi and Bentley.

Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone with whom she interacted.

Arrangements for remem-brance of life will be held at Twin City Funeral Home in Morgan City, Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and again on Friday, March 6. 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Blanchard St. Denis Funeral Home in Natchitoches, LA. Funeral services will be Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with a visitation being held from 9:00 a.m. until service time. Following services burial will be in Memory Lawn Cemetery.