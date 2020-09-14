August 21, 1924 — September 11, 2020

Adeline Tassin Melancon, 96, a resident of Bayou Vista, passed away peacefully Friday, September 11, 2020, at Patterson Healthcare Center.

Adeline was born August 21, 1924, in Edgard, Louisiana, the daughter of Francis Tassin and Cora Thebe Tassin.

Adaline was a faithful Catholic who attended Mass as long as her health allowed. She was an original member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Bayou Vista. Adeline enjoyed going to the Casino and playing cards. She was also a huge baseball fan and enjoyed a nice glass of wine. But mostly, Adeline enjoyed spending time with her family, who meant the world to her.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two daughters, Linda Beaubouef and husband Stan of Berwick, and Wendy Melancon and husband Ernest “Rusty” Cousins of Shreveport; one daughter-in-law, Helen Melancon; niece, Valerie Guillot and husband Walter; one brother, Nelson “Red” Tassin of Mandeville; six grandchildren, Leah Stelly and husband Raymond, Gini Ingram and husband Jim, Giselle Devillier and husband Andre’, Tony Beaubouef and wife Reagan, Gary Melancon Jr. and wife Nadine, and Savannah Nowak and husband James; 11 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Adeline was also a resident of Maison Jardin over the last few years and made many friends there.

Adeline was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Cora Tassin; husband, Mark Melancon Jr.; son, Gary Melancon Sr.; grandson, Cody Cousins; great-great-granddaughter, Lily Beth Lazarus; brother, Wilson Jack Tassin; and two sisters, Mildred Rios and Eveline Panvelle.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, September 14, 2020, at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Berwick. Visitation will be held Monday, September 14, 2020, at St. Stephen Catholic Church from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass. After Mass, Adeline will be laid to rest in the Berwick Cemetery.