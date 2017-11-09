Young people set to honor veterans

Young people in the Tri-City area are making sure that veterans of the area feel appreciation on Veterans Day Saturday.

Berwick Junior High School will host its 25th annual Veterans Day program at 9 a.m. Friday in the school’s gymnasium.

“What makes this program unique is that the entire thing is student-led and a multiple school effort,” said Danielle Pisani, sponsor of the program.

Pisani said students from BJHS, Bayou Vista Elementary and Berwick High School will participate in the program. The only adult who will speak at the program is guest speaker Edwin Taylor, who is currently a family physician in San Antonio and retired Navy commander. Breakfast catered by Shoney’s will follow after the program.

—The Historical Society of Morgan City High School will host its Veterans Day program at 9 a.m. Friday in the Ogden “Oggie” Stansbury Multipurpose Building.

“The whole school is involved,” said Michelle South, sponsor of the Historical Society.

South said that officers of the Historical Society will give recognition speeches to the veterans and active service members of the community. The Army JROTC will give a rifle presentation and the dance team will perform. Students of the art department have made Thank You cards and other crafts to give to the veterans. A Welcome Home video presentation will be given as well. One lucky veteran will also receive a themed sketch made by MCHS student Madison LeBlanc.

Refreshments will fol-low the program

——Patterson Junior High School and Patterson Garden Club held a Blue Star Marker Memorial Service Nov. 3 for the veterans of the city. Patterson Mayor Rodney Grogan said that he was glad and grateful for the Patterson Garden Club for giving PJHS students a chance to show their appreciation. Aidan Romo, student of PJHS, played the taps and the school band played the national anthem, “God Bless the USA”, and “Freedom Finale.”

—The Boy Scouts of America Cub Scout Pack 438 and Scout Troops 41 and 49 will host an American flag Retirement Ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday near the old judges stand on Lake End Parkway in Morgan City. Any member of the public who can’t make the event can drop off flags at the red mail box in front of VFW Post 4222 on Sandra Street. Event goers are recommended to bring chairs.

—VFW Post 4222 will host a Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday in Cypress Park next to Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. All veterans, family and public are invited.

The program will have a presenting of the colors, rifle salute and taps. Guest speakers for the event will be Commander of the post, Kenneth Lodrigue, and James Premeaux, a retired Army veteran.