Wydrick Harding: More than an athletic trainer

The term “gentle giant” could be deemed a cliché when describing someone’s physical build.

However, for the students and administrators at North Central High School in LeBeau, La., it is the perfect description when referring to their athletic trainer, Wydrick Harding.

Standing over six feet tall with the frame of a defensive tackle, and an easy, friendly smile, his presence in any room, basketball gym or football field is instantly recognized.

Now Louisiana Athletic Care has taken notice by recently highlighting him in a “What Does My Athlete Trainer Mean to Me” segment. This is in conjunction with March being National Athletic Training Month.

Harding, 26, is a Franklin native. He knew as a young boy that he wanted to combine his love for sports and his love for helping others into a meaningful career. While the former Franklin High School football standout could have continued his athletic career at Nicholls State University, he chose to stay close to the sports he loved in another way, as an athletic trainer.

Almetra J. Franklin, St. Mary/Vermilion Community Acton Agency CEO and Head Start Administrator, expressed her excitement over Harding’s success. “I’ve known Wydrick since before he was a Head Start student at Peter Pan, and he has always been warm and kind-hearted towards everyone he met,” Franklin said. “It has been wonderful to see the type of young man he has blossomed into.”

Upon graduating from Nicholls State in 2016 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Athletic Training, Harding spent one year as a trainer for Franklin and Centerville High School athletics, and the last two years as the athletic trainer at North Central High School in LeBeau. He also teaches a first responder class to 10th - 12th graders, a sports medicine class to 9th – 12th graders and a Journey to Careers class to 7th graders.

From the day Harding stepped foot on the NCHS campus, students and administrators knew Harding was more than just an athletic trainer. St. Landry Parish School Board’s Athletic Director Jerome Robinson said Harding’s ability to listen is something that is missing in society today. “He doesn’t talk over people,” Robinson said. “That’s why his students love him. He will listen to them completely and then give his opinion.”

Robinson also praised Harding’s humility and gentle demeanor and how he gives respect to the students and administration, but also commands respect. He added that Harding has a knack for blending into the program. An example he gave was from the recent LSHAA 1A Boys State basketball finals, which NCHS won, where Harding spent the game administering first aid to the players. “He was always in the background, preparing everything the players needed in order to be successful,” Robinson said.

Franklin Junior High Principal J Ina, who was Harding’s high school football coach, said he knew then that he was a young man of high character. “He was mature and trustworthy,” Ina said. “He worked hard and was respected by his peers.”

Ina was pleased that Harding had been recognized for his work as an athletic trainer. “He is an example of positivity and we need to have energy to praise and support our young Black men for their accomplishments,” Ina said.

Harding credits growing up in a small town, surrounded by close knit family and friends, that remain a part of his very being, despite living a couple of hours away, as reasons he has remained humbled and hard working. He credits his parents, Dwayne and Monica Harding and his grandparents for providing him with a strong foundation.

“I don’t do what I do for recognition,” he said. “I just want to help these kids in whatever way possible. I was exposed to some great mentors as a student athlete at Franklin High School, so I feel it is my responsibility to do the same for some other kids.”

Harding said he was particularly grateful for the opportunity to work at NCHS. “It is a great honor to be able to work with great people,” he said. “Coach (Apphia) Jordan is an amazing coach doing a great job with these young men. She not only helps them get better in basketball, but in life as well. She let them know what she expected of them to be champions, and they delivered. She is grooming a great group of young men.

Life is good for the young man, as he and his fiancé, Taliyah, also from Franklin, who works as nurse in Opelousas, are getting married in June.