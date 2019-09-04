WSM Port reviews ongoing projects

The West St. Mary Port Commission convened Tuesday in Franklin for their regularly scheduled meeting.

Through Executive Director David Allain’s report, it was approved to render payment to FRP Construction in the amount of $314,558 for site work on Phase IV of the port’s Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development project.

Allain further reported that the bulkhead portion of the project is on schedule, and reimbursements have begun to come to the port from the state. Of which, $478,913 had been received for the membrane and crane portions of the project’s previous phases.

As reported last month, the site for the proposed Economic Development Administration training facility was determined to move from the industrial park of the port, to the Baldwin campus. Allain reported positive progress on behalf of the port’s performing the due diligence required for the project to proceed, with Reid Miller of Miller Engineers & Associates confirming the site’s having been surveyed and utilities located.

It was then approved to pay MEA $21,783 for the inspection and additional services rendered pertaining to the EDA training facility site.

Allain concluded his report by informing the commission of a lightning strike which the port’s office building had sustained two weeks prior, and assured the commission that the damage was considerably minimal, resulting in the compromising of two computers and a television set.

Before adjournment, it was unanimously approved to draft a resolution of respect for Ms. Virginia Allain.