WSM Port commissioner Tad Blevins retires after 44 years

Former Port of West St. Mary Commissioner Albert H. "Tad" Blevins Jr. was honored Wednesday at the port’s annual Christmas banquet at The Forest Restaurant in Franklin.

Blevins served on the port commission for 44 years, retiring his commission in August.

Port Executive Director David Allain described of Blevins’ career, “Mr. Blevins started out as a youngster, working for Murphy Oil and excelled at that, from what I understand.

“Then, he went on to take over a Ford dealership here in Franklin, and he was very successful there.

“A little bit later in life he decided that he wanted to construct big, aluminum boats and was very successful in that. I think it was fitting for a man who loves the water and everything that it brings. It was a good move.

“With all of that going on, he found the time to volunteer to be on the commission here at the Port of West St. Mary.

“Mr. Blevins was at the beginning of it. He was sworn in on May 23, 1974. I was in grade school. Obviously, it was a police jury back then that appointed him in his district.

“He retired his commission on August 21, 2018. Through the years he served through the executive committee several times, and worked his way up. He gave his time and effort, as his family well knows, to serve on that commission. We wish him the best in his retirement and hope everything works out for him.”

Allain called Blevins “a true friend,” and yielded the microphone to Blevins’ contemporaries and friends, who then reminisced of Blevins amidst smiles and laughter.

Blevins was also gifted with a commemorative plaque of gratitude, by Will Terry, port commission president.