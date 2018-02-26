Winn-Dixie to become Super 1 with agreement

Earlier this week, Winn-Dixie parent company Bi-Lo LLC reportedly planned to file for bankruptcy with a debt of nearly $1 billion.

It was rumored that some 200 stores would close.

Thursday, Brookshire Grocery Co. and Southeastern Grocers announced an agreeement under which BGC will acquire eight Winn-Dixie stores from SEG in some area, including Franklin.

Other stores to be acquired include in New Roads, Breaux Bridge, New Iberia, Abbeville, Crowley, Rayne and Eunice.

According to company sources, the stores will become part of BGC’s Super 1 Foods. After the closing process is completed, it is anticipated that the stores will undergo a brief transition period with the goal of re-opening within a matter of days under the Super 1 Foods banner.

“We’re excited about this agreement and the opportunity it provides us to further grow and expand in this region,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer for BGC. “These stores are a strong fit for our Super 1 Foods banner, and we look forward to welcoming new customers and employees in Acadiana. We’re a family business celebrating our 90th anniversary this year, and we look forward to many more years here.”

Trey Edwards, Winn-Dixie regional vice president for Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi said, ““We are pleased to have found a strong partner in Brookshire Grocery Company, who shares our focus on customers and who respects and values their employees. We know BGC very well and are confident that the eight stores being transferred will see continued success in their communities. Importantly, Winn- Dixie and Super 1 Foods are working together to ensure a smooth transition for associates, and we are thrilled that our associates in these stores will have the opportunity to interview at their current store locations for ongoing positions. We would like to thank the loyal customers who have shopped at these locations and our team of hard-working associates for their commitment to serving our customers.”

Elsewhere, New Orleans Winn-Dixie customers will be seeing a transition to Shopper’s Value in seven locations, including three in Mississippi.