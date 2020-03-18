Wildflower Walk project bounds ahead

Community members got together Feb. 29 at Centerville Park and planted trees in the first step of the Centerville Wildflower Walk beautification project.

The Centerville residents are said to have planted 48 trees along the walking path “in record time.”

Organizer Steve Nugent said he was “amazed at the number of people who showed up with shovels, ready to dig in and help.”

Wildflower Walk committee members said that for the past two months, the Centerville Wildflower Walk has been accepting donations to buy trees for the park.

The types of trees included live oaks, maples, bay leaf magnolias, Japanese magnolias, sweet olive, swamp cypress, eastern redbud, camelia, cherry blossom, and several different varieties of crepe myrtles.

The Wildflower Walk committee thanked the volunteers who gave their time to help put the trees in the ground, and said, “Between the tractors, lawn mowers, trailers, shovels, and eager volunteers, 48 trees were planted in a few short hours.”

For more information on the Centerville Wildflower Walk, please see the website at www.centervillewildflowerwalk.com or check out the Facebook page, Centerville Wildflower Walk.