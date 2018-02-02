Wheel House for Feb. 2

PRAYER
Area pastors hosting Community/Unity Prayer services at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at alternate churches. Feb. 6 will be One Faith Fellowship International, 5314 La. 182 West, Patterson. All churches and public invited.

GOLF FUNDRAISER
That Just Takes the Cake Golf Tournament is April 28 at St. Mary Golf & Country Club. Three-man teams compete. Cost $300, team; mulligans, $5. For info call Oren Dupre, 985-498-2926; Barry Bolner, 985-384-8500 or Jim “Twister” Williams, 985-759-8802. Silent Cake Auction held in club house. Benefits the American Heart Association; money stays local.

GOLF SPONSORS
Sought for That Just Takes the Cake Golf Tournament April 28 at St. Mary Golf & Country Club. Three-man teams compete. Sponsorship available: gold, $2,500; silver, $1,000; team, $300; player, $100; hole sponsor, $100; beverage cart, $300; mulligans, $5. Benefits the American Heart Association; money stays local. For sponsorship info call Gwen Luc, 985-372-8520.

