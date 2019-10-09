Article Image Alt Text

Cajun Search & Rescue's Toney Wade and Hoeder at the Blessing of the Animals.

Article Image Alt Text

Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation’s Fall Ramble

Article Image Alt Text

Tour du Teche 10 stops in Franklin

A weekend in the city...

Wed, 10/09/2019 - 10:03am
An old-fashioned market, a ramble, a paddle race and blessings
Photos By ROGER EMILE STOUFF and CASEY COLLIER

Tour du Teche 10 paddle race, Franklin's Bayou to Main Market Place, and St. Mary Episcopal "Blessing of the Animals" all held last weekend.

Include in Front Page Slideshow
Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019