Volunteers needed at CASA

Court Appointed Special Advocates, CASAs advocate for the abused and neglected children in the 16th Judicial District Court system which includes Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary Parishes. Its goal is to provide a voice for all children of neglect or abuse to ensure a safe and permanent home.

The program was started in Seattle, Wash. in 1977 by Judge David Soukup. Other courts began to organize CASA programs as they began to see how successful this new program was. In 1982, the National CASA Association was formed to give a national presence to emerging CASA’s. In 2008 CASA of the 16th JDC began operating under the Louisiana CASA Association and became an independent agency that same year.

The program is overseen by a volunteer board of directors comprised of business, education and civic leaders. It is dedicated to a standard of excellence in advocacy for children in the foster care system in the Louisiana’s 16th Judicial District.

CASAs are needed from all three parishes. There are a total of 124 children in need of a CASA, and there are currently 16 volunteers covering 18 cases with a total of 33 children. That is 91 children in need and don’t have a constant dependable adult in their life, to help guide them and to advocate for what that child needs to be able to grow up healthy.

If you are interested in signing up to help a child you can submit an application at www.casa16jdc.org.