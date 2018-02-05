Vigil Against Violence

Chez Hope held a candlelight vigil Thursday evening at Franklin Senior High School to raise awareness of teen dating violence.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum was Master of Ceremonies, and attendees included local and parish elected officials, school board representatives, local fire and police departments, Marshal’s and Sheriff’s Office representatives, Chez Hope staff and board members and students from parish schools.

Following the invocation and Pledge of Allegiance, a moment of silence was observed to pay respect to recently departed FSHS Coach Brandon Smalls, who passed away unexpectedly that morning.

A poem was recited by Amber Lanclos of Berwick High School, and a brief statement of definition regarding the nature of teen dating violence was given by Shase Normand, FSHS.

Next, A’myrie Foulcard and McKenzie Artis, FSHS, provided teen dating violence statistics, followed by Jewels Madison Jr., FSHS, who discussed the prevention of teen dating violence.

Survivor testimony was given by Tiffany Morgan Dupas, and candles were lit for the moment of silence, to recognize victims of teen dating violence.

Finally, balloons were released by the representatives of FSHS, West St. Mary High School, Hanson Memorial High School, Centerville High School and BHS.

FSHS Principal Ty Burdett also released a balloon in memory of Smalls.