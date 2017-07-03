Verdunville to host August event

A “Back to School Bash” will be held in the Verdunville community on Aug. 5.

It will be held in the Verdunville park from 1-5 p.m. School supplies will be given to children, and there will be a variety of other prizes, mini-basketball camp, activities and more.

Organizers are asking for food, school supplies, gift certificates or prizes in support of the event.

It is sponsored by the Mid-Area Concerned Citizens Organization, President Wendell Bogan; Vice President Maxie O’Brien; and Treasurer Ulysses Mitchell.

For more information, call 337-940-0854.