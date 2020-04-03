UMCOR notice

NOTICE

This notice is provided by UMCOR Sager Brown for individuals that participated in the food distribution on March 25, 2020 at the Baldwin Civic Center. This notice is offered in an abundance of caution and out of care for all whom UMCOR Sager Brown serves. One of the UMCOR Sager Brown employees at the food distribution has tested positive for COVID-19. Based on research and current information, UMCOR Sager Brown believes that the individual loaded some food items into the boxes that were distributed but does not believe that the individual who tested positive unloaded the boxes of food from the truck or delivered them to the recipients’ vehicles. However, consistent with public health advice for everyone, please contact a doctor or medical professional if you have symptoms consistent with COVID-19. More information about symptoms can be found on the CDC’s website (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html).