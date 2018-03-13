Two parish council meetings Wednesday

St. Mary Parish Council members will hold a special meeting Wednesday at 5 p.m. to review, and possibly tweak, the parish home rule charter.

The meeting will be in the council’s chambers on the fifth floor of the St. Mary Parish Courthouse.

This is the second such meeting, with focus primarily on the salary and duties of the parish president.

At 6 p.m. the council’s regular meeting begins. Matt Yates, with Mosquito Surveillance & Control Consulting Inc., will address the council regarding an in-house control program.

There are two ordinances for introduction, including two zoning map amendments and a lease agreement between the parish and the school board regarding Verdunville Recreation Park.

A resolution up for consideration would approve the issuance of not more than $20 million in limited tax revenue bonds by the parish “providing for the designation and employment of professionals and providing for other matters in connection therewith”; and another authorizing the parish president to enter a contract with a contractor for drainage improvements.

Old business includes a resolution applying for a grant to create an in-house mosquito control program.

Councilman Craig Mathews is requesting a $35,00 allocation from the Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 7 & 10 sales tax fund for infrastructure improvements in Four Corners as a result of the overpass construction.

Mathews is also requesting $500 from the same fund to Water and Sewer Commission 5 for Town of Baldwin water repairs; and $1,000 to Franklin Senior High School for the Future Business Leaders of America Conference.

Councilman J Ina is requesting $1,000 from the Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 7 & 10 sales tax fund for the Centerville Youth Basketball team for operating and travel expenses and entry fees for tournaments in Kansas City.