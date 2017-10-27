Trick-or-treating hours set in St. Mary

By IVORY BIBBINS

ibibbins@daily-review.com

Don’t let anyone put a spell on you this Halloween.

Remember to be safe Tuesday. Trick-or-treating hours have been set from 6-8p.m. for the Tri-City area and St. Mary Parish.

The Morgan City, Berwick, and Patterson police departments will have extra patrol officers to ensure the safety of children and residents.

Local officials recommend that parents trick-or-treat with their children under the age of 12 and to check all candy for any signs of tampering before consumption. Tampered candy should be thrown away immediately.

Parents should dress their children in costumes that don’t obscure them from being seen as well as featuring reflective materials.

“Bring a flashlight for the dark hours,” said Berwick Police Chief James Richard. “Always stay in a group and be diligent as a parent”

Parents should only cross the street with their children using crosswalks and to remain on the sidewalks when possible.

Local officials also recommend that participants in Halloween festivities should leave their pets, espically dogs, at home.

“We don’t want to see two dogs tied up with each other,” said Lt. John Schaff, public information officer for the Morgan City Police Department. “If you bring you pets, do so responsibility.”

“If your dog is easily distracted, leave the dog at home,” said Richard.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle said he encourages member of the community to enjoy the festivities but to have the police department on speed dial.

“In the event of an emergency, please contact the police department first,” said LaSalle.

Residents who do not plan to give out candy are reminded to leave their door lights off Tuesday night.