'Top Gun': Deputy faces heartbreaks, finishes academy

In the first couple of days of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy, Session 59, candidates were introduced to adversity in the form of training.

But none of them were facing it at the level of their fellow cadet, Raul Vega.

They were sitting in class when Vega was called out of the room to find out that his sweetheart, Daylen de Jesus, was in the hospital.

Vega and de Jesus were expecting twins, but there were serious complications.

He went to the hospital immediately; but he and de Jesus later lost their twin girls, who they had named Amelia and Sophia Marie.

In the academy, a cadet can only miss a few hours out of the 17-week experience before they have to be “recycled” to the next academy session.

The cadets expected Vega to be the first one to drop out of Session 59, and in Vega’s case, it would have been understandable.

“I didn’t know if he was going to continue,” explained fellow cadet Dylan Toups, who went to the hospital after work to see Vega on the day of the tragedy. “He was destroyed and I had to physically hold him up.”

Toups was surprised at Vega’s resiliency when he saw Vega had returned to the Academy early the next morning.

“I was surprised to see him show up that day. I love him to death and was so glad he didn’t quit,” Toups said. “After that first week, I knew he would never quit.”

As if losing the twins wasn’t enough discouragement, Vega’s patrol unit was burglarized and his duty rifle was stolen.

Vega said that there was a moment when he considered quitting. However, a hug from his little boy, Lucas, and words of encouragement from Daylen were the support needed for him to refocus on completing the session.

Not only did Vega graduate, but he was awarded the “Top Gun” award for his excellence in firearms in an academy class that performed well above average on the range.

Captain Nick Rogers watched Vega’s progress in the academy, and was reportedly impressed with his determination to rise above difficulty.

Rogers consulted with the Academy Director Captain Brian Charpentier, and made some phone calls to put a plan in place to replace Vega’s rifle.

That is where Charlie Solar with Charlie’s Pawn Shop, Morgan City, became connected with the situation.

Solar ordered the rifle, told Rogers that no money was needed, and gifted it to Vega.

Solar initially insisted that there be no mention this.

According to him, the look on Vega’s face and his response to the gift was “all the recognition he needed” for his involvement in the situation. However, SMPSO was so touched with the story, that they decided it needed to be told.

When Captain Rogers called Vega to come to the SMPSO office on Saturday morning, Vega assumed they needed his Spanish-speaking skills.

“I thought I was being called to translate,” Vega said. “So whenever we got to Charlie’s and he told me about the rifle, it was like a dream. I don’t want to wake up from this. This is the greatest thing ever, it’s amazing working in this department. Good things are happening to me now and I’m so grateful.”

Sheriff’s officials said they are thankful for people in their community like Charlie Solar, who are quick to support them.

They also said they are thankful for deputies like Raul Vega, who want to wear the badge and be in law enforcement, and will overcome adversity when it presents itself, in order to do so.