Franklin Mayor Eugene Foulcard was the keynote speaker Tuesday at St. Mary Parish MADD Chapter’s “A Light of Hope” Ceremony held at the Lamp Lighter in Franklin.

The ceremony honored state, parish and local law enforcement agencies in their efforts to combat impaired driving throughout the parish.

Foulcard’s address began with praising the “Top Cops” in St. Mary Parish for their “shining example of bravery and persistent good judgement that our law enforcement community displays, each and every day.”

He thanked the officers for doing what he called, “a vital job in keeping our community safe,” and in “keeping our roads and our highways safe.”

He spoke of his appreciation for law enforcement being something he recalls experiencing, even as far back as his youth, having been “born and raised inside a night club.”

“As we would close the club down,” said Foulcard, “our prayers would be every night, that everyone that was here (the club), gets home safe and sound. And I continue to pray for that and I continue to pray for what you all (law enforcement) do.”

He recognized the importance of the social role of law enforcement by reckoning it against the dangers faced by police officers every day, “as you put on your uniforms and badges and go out there to keep us safe and our streets safe.”

“That is why it is so important that we pray for you all,” Foulcard said. “Because you could, in one minute, be laughing and talking with someone, and the next minute be in a high-speed chase, after someone who has done something that is not very bright.

“So, I continue to pray for you, that you make it to the next day, through the night.”

He further extolled the bravery of the law enforcement community by expressing his admiration for the courage he considers must be necessary to pit oneself against the “tests” of fate that must confront police officers each and every day of their careers, making themselves available to such unknown circumstances as each patrol must bring.

“And it is due to those things which I know you all must do,” Foulcard continued, “to keep our communities safe, that we are very, very appreciative.”

He closed by addressing, as well as the stark brutalities of law enforcement, the touches of finesse which endear police officers to the communities they patrol.

He provided in example of such finesse, a story of his being out of town in June of last year, and receiving a call from his wife, Terri, saying she had been in an accident with a driver who was driving intoxicated.

Foulcard said she reported no injuries, but called to let him know of her having been treated so excellently at the accident scene by the attending Franklin officers, that she felt compelled to call him immediately.

He noted hearing that his wife’s discomfort in the rainy conditions that night, went so noticed by Franklin officers, that one in particular, Officer McClures Manuel, reportedly removed his rain gear to lend it to the inundated Mrs. Foulcard, to provide as much comfort as possible at the time.

“The bottom line,” Foulcard said, “is that officers often have to make split-second decisions that ensure the safety and wellbeing of everyone in our community.”

He closed by thanking the officers again, and pointed to the continuing importance of public education in the dangers of drinking and driving.

The parish’s “Top Cop” award went to Morgan City Police Officer Joshua Hudson, and the Red Ribbon Motorcade award went to Amelia Volunteer Fire Department.

Also, a candlelight vigil was observed in memoriam of victims who lost their lives to drunk drivers.